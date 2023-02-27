West One Loans adds TMA Club to broker panel

The TMA Club has been added to West One Loans’ residential mortgage intermediary panel.

The club’s directly authorised brokers now have access to the lender’s residential mortgage range.

West One Loan’s residential mortgages are open to those with complex circumstances who are unable to qualify with a high street lender. This includes self-employed, contractors and older borrowers with a maximum age at end of term of 85.

Loan sizes range from £25,000 to £1m and terms are up to 40 years. West One Loans offers a standard loan to income maximum of five times income.

The lender launched its range of first charge residential products in October last year.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, said: “Borrowers are increasingly coming in all shapes and sizes, and often no longer fit the ‘traditional’ mould of employed workers with 9-5 jobs. As such, we’re very pleased to be partnering with West One Loans, and we’re confident that this partnership will ensure our brokers are able to offer product solutions to the widest range of customers possible.”

Marie Grundy (pictured), managing director of residential loans and second charges at West One Loans, added: “We’re proud to be able to bring our residential products to one of the largest mortgage and protection distributors, TMA Club.

“Together, we will be able to expand our reach and enable thousands more borrowers to access finance who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to.”