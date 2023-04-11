You are here: Home - News -

News

Skipton BS to launch mortgage for people ‘trapped in rental cycle’

by:
  • 11/04/2023
  • 0
Skipton BS to launch mortgage for people ‘trapped in rental cycle’
Skipton Building Society is preparing to launch a mortgage directly targeted at people who are unable to raise a deposit for a house due to constraints caused by renting.

Stuart Haire, chief executive of Skipton Group said: “I can confirm we’re developing a mortgage product to enable people trapped in rental cycles – where they’re prevented from being able to save for a house deposit – to access the property ladder and make a home.   

“There are too many people who are trapped in rental cycles. These include people who have a decent history of making rental payments over a period of time and can evidence affordability of a mortgage, yet their only barrier to becoming a homeowner is not being able to save enough for a deposit and through lack of access to the bank of Mum and Dad.” 

Haire added: “We know there isn’t one quick solution to addressing this huge societal challenge of tenants being trapped in renting cycles, with rents escalating faster than mortgage payments and the increasing costs of living, but doing nothing isn’t going to solve this issue. As a building society it’s been our purpose for 170 years to help people into homes. So, we’re ensuring all these considerations and more are going into the development of our new product. We’re carefully looking at how we can best tackle the challenges that generation rent are facing, together with managing the potential risks and challenges they may face in the future too.  

“We know this product will not be able to help everyone and is only part of the solution for this group of people, but as a lender, we’re taking a stand to offer innovation in this space to help more people become first-time buyers.” 

 

Considering rental history 

This follows a report from The Times this morning, which stated that the mutual was looking at launching a product which will take a borrower’s historical rental payments into account and remove the need for a deposit. 

It also comes after a statement made to Mortgage Solutions in March, where Haire told the publication: “There are an awful lot of people renting where actually a mortgage will be cheaper. Those people have evidenced affordability over the likes of three years, so they’ve been paying. Why can’t we use that?  

“Obviously, we have to do full affordability checks but ultimately, that’s a great track record so we’re thinking about that space.” 

A spokesperson for Skipton Building Society said further details on the product would be announced in due course. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

In the last 12 months, have you seen more first-time buyer clients who are on higher incomes?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/