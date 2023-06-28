Nationwide to up fixed and tracker rates; BOI withdraws bespoke resi rates ‒ round-up

The lender added that it would increase all tracker rates by 0.5 per cent following the Bank of England base rate change last week.

Nationwide said to reserve a product, brokers would need to submit a decision in principle by 8pm today.

On the new business side, new member moving products will start from 5.94 per cent, whilst its first-time buyer product begins from 5.99 per cent.

New member moving and first-time buyer pricing starts at 6.04 per cent, whilst remortgage rates begin at 5.99 per cent.

In its existing business range, existing members moving products are priced from 5.89 per cent and existing members moving home shared equity deals begin from 5.94 per cent.

Additional borrowing, switch and switcher additional borrowing products start at 5.59 per cent.

Bank of Ireland to temporarily remove bespoke resi rates

Bank of Ireland will withdraw all its bespoke residential rates, 19 products in total, at 6pm today.

The deals range from 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) to 90 per cent LTV and includes two and five-year fixed rate deals.

The lender said that new applications must be completed and submitted, with accepted agreement in principles having to be converted to full applications by 6pm today.