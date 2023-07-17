You are here: Home - News -

Twenty7tec launches CRM platform for advisers

by:
  • 17/07/2023
Twenty7tec has come out with a web-based CRM platform for mortgage advisers called Finplan Home.

The Finplan platform was acquired by the tech firm following its purchase of Bluecoat Software last year. Twenty7tec has since invested in improving the system which was being used by more than 2,000 advisers. 

The existing users will be transitioned onto Finplan Home soon while new users will be able to join straight away after being onboarded. 

Finplan Home offers third party integrations for identification and verification, protection and general insurance quotes, e-signatures and is integrated with Twenty7tec’s mortgage sourcing platform, Source. 

It will also be integrated into the firm’s platform Apply which allows users to submit mortgage applications to linked lenders including Halifax, Nationwide, Barclays, Santander, Virgin, Skipton, Accord, TSB, Leeds and Kensington. 

Finplan Home is also set to be integrated into Twenty7tec’s digital marketing platform Communicate, which allows businesses to drive leads and manage communications with both new and existing clients. 

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7tec, said: “This launch is the final piece of the puzzle in giving mortgage advisers every technology they need to run their business. From CRM to sourcing, application, integration and digital marketing – we offer it all in one place, and we’ve tightly integrated the systems so that mortgage advisers have no fuss access and complete flexibility and freedom as to where and when they access it.  

“We’re very proud to deliver a truly unique and valuable solution to our customers, and we’re excited about the possibilities this provides.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

