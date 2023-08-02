You are here: Home - News -

News

Leeds BS lowers rates for high LTV deals; Coventry tweaks resi and BTL rates – round-up

by:
  • 02/08/2023
  • 0
Leeds BS lowers rates for high LTV deals; Coventry tweaks resi and BTL rates – round-up
Leeds Building Society has reduced the rates for higher loan to value (LTV) products to better cater for first-time buyers.

This includes a two-year fixed rate of 6.94 per cent up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £250 cashback along with a two-year fixed rate of 6.49 per cent up to 90 per cent LTV.

The lender is also bringing out a three-year fixed rate shared ownership deal at 95 per cent borrower share at 6.59 per cent.

Each of the products come with free standard valuation and no completion fee.

Jonathan Thompson, senior mortgage manager at Leeds Building Society, said: “We’ve reduced rates on existing residential two and three-year fixes by up to 0.2 per cent, and have expanded the choice of products above 75 per cent LTV.

“As a key lender in the affordable housing sector, we’ve refreshed this range too, introducing some new shared ownership deals with fixed rates for two, three or five years, for borrower share of 85 per cent or higher.”

Thompson continued that it was proud of its first-half results which showed “how we’re delivering on our purpose to put home ownership within reach of more people and we’ll continue to seek more ways we can do this”.

He pointed to its first-time buyer support, Home Deposit Saver product and partnership with Experian as examples.

 

Coventry BS changes resi and BTL rates

Coventry Building Society will be closing select product at 8pm on 3 August and launching new products at 8am on 4 August.

In its residential range, which includes new business, porting, further advances and product transfers, the lender will reduce all fixed rates.

The latter includes offset, interest-only and offset interest-only.

On the buy-to-let side, the lender will up buy-to-let existing customer only two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) and 75 per cent LTV rates.

It will also increase two-year existing customer existing product at 50 and 75 per cent LTV with £1,999 fees.

Two-year fixed rates for portfolio landlord buy-to-let existing customer only at 50 and 60 per cent LTV with £1,999 fee will also increase.

The lender is cutting all other fixed buy-to-let and portfolio landlord rates.

The firm will also extend dates across all products to February.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.