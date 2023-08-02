Leeds BS lowers rates for high LTV deals; Coventry tweaks resi and BTL rates – round-up

Leeds Building Society has reduced the rates for higher loan to value (LTV) products to better cater for first-time buyers.

This includes a two-year fixed rate of 6.94 per cent up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £250 cashback along with a two-year fixed rate of 6.49 per cent up to 90 per cent LTV.

The lender is also bringing out a three-year fixed rate shared ownership deal at 95 per cent borrower share at 6.59 per cent.

Each of the products come with free standard valuation and no completion fee.

Jonathan Thompson, senior mortgage manager at Leeds Building Society, said: “We’ve reduced rates on existing residential two and three-year fixes by up to 0.2 per cent, and have expanded the choice of products above 75 per cent LTV.

“As a key lender in the affordable housing sector, we’ve refreshed this range too, introducing some new shared ownership deals with fixed rates for two, three or five years, for borrower share of 85 per cent or higher.”

Thompson continued that it was proud of its first-half results which showed “how we’re delivering on our purpose to put home ownership within reach of more people and we’ll continue to seek more ways we can do this”.

He pointed to its first-time buyer support, Home Deposit Saver product and partnership with Experian as examples.

Coventry BS changes resi and BTL rates

Coventry Building Society will be closing select product at 8pm on 3 August and launching new products at 8am on 4 August.

In its residential range, which includes new business, porting, further advances and product transfers, the lender will reduce all fixed rates.

The latter includes offset, interest-only and offset interest-only.

On the buy-to-let side, the lender will up buy-to-let existing customer only two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) and 75 per cent LTV rates.

It will also increase two-year existing customer existing product at 50 and 75 per cent LTV with £1,999 fees.

Two-year fixed rates for portfolio landlord buy-to-let existing customer only at 50 and 60 per cent LTV with £1,999 fee will also increase.

The lender is cutting all other fixed buy-to-let and portfolio landlord rates.

The firm will also extend dates across all products to February.