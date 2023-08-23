You are here: Home - News -

  • 23/08/2023
Paragon adds limited edition fixed rates
Paragon has brought out limited edition fixed rates to its range with pricing beginning from 4.85 per cent.

Non-portfolio landlords with less than four buy-to-let mortgaged properties can select a duo of two-year fixed rates up to 70 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Rates for the lender’s green mortgage products available for purchase or remortgage for properties with an EPC rating from A to C start at 4.85 per cent.

The interest coverage ratio (ICR) is calculated at 6.85 per cent with a five per cent fee.

A limited edition has been added to the lender’s non-portfolio range. It is available up to 75 per cent LTV and ICR rate start at 6.05 per cent for the green mortgage, and go up by five basis points for purchase or remortgage with EPC ratings of D or E.

The firm has released products for portfolio landlords, all available up to 75 per cent LTV with a three per cent fee.

For landlords buying or remortgaging single self-contained properties, rates begin from 5.94 per cent and the ICR is 7.94 per cent when borrowing over two years.

The initial and ICR rate are set at 6.05 per cent for five-year fixed rates.

For houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit blocks (MUB) rates start at 6.19 per cent with an 8.19 per cent ICR rate on a fixed term of two years.

Its equivalent five-year product has an initial and ICR rate of 6.3 per cent.

Products come with a free valuations and are available to landlords applying as individuals or within limited company structures in England, Scotland and Wales.

Louisa Sedgwick (pictured), commercial director at Paragon Bank, said: “We are constantly reviewing our range in light of the changing economic environment and with data to suggest that this is improving, we’re able to bring some new excitingly priced products to the market.

“The latest additions to our range of buy-to-let mortgages see us improve the choice we’re offering landlords, with a range of different rates, fees and terms for both experienced portfolio landlords as well as those with less than four buy-to-let properties.”

