Try Mortgage Network integrates with OMS

  • 30/01/2024
One Mortgage System (OMS) has been selected by the Try Mortgage Network as a mortgage process platform for its advisers.

This follows a review period and the integration with provide the network’s members with access to its OMS’ CRM system, workflow platform and internal training programme. 

The platform will also be integrated with Sourcing Brain, which is the Try Mortgage Network’s mortgage sourcing partner as well as its protection sourcing system IPipeline’s Solution Builder.  

Neal Jannels, managing director at One Mortgage System (OMS), said: “The senior management team at Try Mortgage Network are heavily invested in supporting their members from a compliance and tech perspective by working with the most well-engineered and dependable technology whilst providing extensive training to help them maximise its many benefits.  

“As a business, we feel we are extremely well-placed to help them on this journey and look forward to a highly productive and long-standing partnership.” 

Ian Merriman, recruitment manager at Try Mortgage Network, added: “As a network striving to take every advantage of modern technology, providing enhanced services to consumers, making our advisers roles easier through reduced administration, sensible broker workflows, simple secure communication and slick integrations, choosing OMS as the network’s CRM supplier really wasn’t that difficult.  

“Our existing network members are already taking full advantage of the benefits the system offers, while new members, as part of the joining process, receive an extensive demonstration of our system, and are equally complementary, citing this as a major reason for joining Try. Add in the great support team at OMS, it means we are very excited about working alongside them in the months and years to come.” 

