You are here: Home - News -

News

Average mortgage rates continue marginal rise – Rightmove

by:
  • 28/02/2024
  • 0
Average mortgage rates continue marginal rise – Rightmove
Mortgage rates have steadily risen since last week, with slight increases across the board.

Rightmove’s weekly mortgage tracker found that the average two-year fixed rate was 5.15 per cent as of 28 February, compared to 5.08 per cent last week. Over the same period, the average five-year fixed rate increased from 4.72 per cent to 4.8 per cent. 

Mortgage rates were also higher compared to last year, when they came to 4.92 per cent for an average two-year fixed rate and 4.59 per cent for an average five-year fixed rate. 

At 60 per cent loan to value (LTV), the average two-year fixed rate was 4.62 per cent, and the average five-year fix was 4.3 per cent. This was compared to respective average mortgage rates of 4.5 per cent and 4.19 per cent a week ago. 

The average two-year fixed rate for a 75 per cent LTV mortgage was 4.99 per cent as of today, compared to 4.9 per cent last week. For a five-year fix at the same tier, the average was 4.7 per cent, up from 4.61 per cent a week ago. 

For an 85 per cent LTV product, the average two-year fixed rate came to 4.73 per cent, up from 4.67 per cent, while the average five-year fixed rate rose from 5.08 per cent to 5.14 per cent this week. 

At 90 per cent LTV, the average two-year fixed rate went up from 5.31 per cent a week ago to 5.38 per cent as of 28 February. The average five-year fixed rate rose from 5.31 per cent to 5.38 per cent. 

There was less movement at the 95 per cent LTV tier, as the average two-year fixed rate was unchanged at 5.79 per cent, while the average five-year fixed rate saw a small increase from 5.35 per cent to 5.38 per cent. 

 

Little change to first-time buyer payments 

Rightmove calculated that the average monthly payment for a first-time buyer taking a five-year fixed mortgage at 85 per cent LTV would be £1,087, just £6 more than last week. 

It is also a small difference from the average of £1,070 a year ago. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.