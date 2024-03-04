You are here: Home - News -

First2protect hires Denton as business development head

  • 04/03/2024
First2protect has appointed Lee Denton as head of business development in a “strategic move” as the company looks to “expand their market presence and enhance their services”.

He joins First2protect from Access Financial Services, where he was a senior business development manager (BDM) for over a year.

Prior to that, Denton worked at Identitech for around two years, and before that worked at Source Insurance for nearly 14 years, initially as a BDM, then as senior BDM and head of intermediary sales.

Before that, he was at Northern Rock for over eight years, first as a BDM, then a lifetime mortgage specialist and product sales manager.

First2protect said that Denton will play a “pivotal role” in the firm’s “growth strategy”, with responsibilities including “identifying and pursuing new business opportunities, fostering strategic partnerships, and overseeing the development of innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients”.

First2protect’s managing director Mark Batten said: “Lee’s appointment aligns with First2protect’s strategic plans for expansion. The company aims to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the market, diversify its product offerings, and enhance its digital capabilities.

“With Lee at the forefront of business development, First2protect is well-positioned to achieve these objectives and solidify its position as an industry leader.”

Denton said: “We are entering a transformative period in the insurance sector, and I am thrilled to be a part of the First2protect team. My focus will be on identifying new avenues for growth, fostering strategic partnerships, and ensuring that we continue to provide best-in-class solutions for our brokers and clients.”

First2protect has appointed Brian Coulton as strategic partnerships director to help the company to continue to “solidify its position”.

The company was previously owned by LSL, but was sold off in April last year, along with Embrace to Pivotal Growth. The latter was set up in 2020 as part of a joint venture with Pollen Street Capital to build a national mortgage broker.

 

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

