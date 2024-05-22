You are here: Home - News -

News

Inflation takes ‘step in right direction’ thanks to big energy price fall

by:
  • 22/05/2024
  • 0
Households ‘have cause for optimism’ as the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation eased to 2.3% in the year to April 2024.

The rate is a sharp drop from the 3.2% recorded in the year to March, and means it’s at its lowest level since July 2021.

However, it’s slightly higher than the market consensus of 2.1%, but is now within touching distance of the Bank of England’s 2% inflation target.

The biggest downward contributor came from a record fall in gas and electricity prices, with the Office for National Statistics noting these fell by 27.1% in the year to April 2024. Gas fell by 37.5% and electricity by 21%, compared to a fall of 26.5% and 13% up to March.

Indeed, regulator Ofgem’s energy price cap saw average Standard Variable Tariffs (SVT) fall from £1,928 from January 2024 to £1,690 from 1 April.

However, falling energy prices were partially offset by rising motor fuel costs.

The average price of petrol rose by 3.3p per litre between March and April 2024 to stand at 148.1ppl, up from 145.8ppl in April 2023. Diesel prices rose by 3ppl in April 2024 to stand at 157.1ppl, down from 162.4ppl in April 2023.

These movements resulted in overall motor fuel prices falling by 0.3% in the year to April 2024, compared with a fall of 3.7% in March.

Elsewhere, the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 2.9% on April 2023, a dip from 4% recorded in the year to March. Shoppers can take a moment to breathe a sigh of relief, as this figure is the lowest annual rate since November 2021.

The prices of tobacco and alcohol remained largely the same between March and April, but rose by 8% in the year to April, a drop from 11.9% in the year to March.

 

‘Psychological milestone’

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at Interactive Investor thinks the inflation figures are “a huge step in the right direction for personal finances”.

Jobson said: “It is a psychological milestone that will make many Britons feel good about where prices are heading after having to endure higher costs for necessities for a prolonged period.

He added it also gives rise to hopes that the UK central bank “is on the verge of succeeding in its effort to rein in price increases”.

“While the inflation report is unlikely to change expectations for when the Bank of England will begin to cut interest rates on its own, it could prove to be a significant development that gives policymakers confidence that inflation is returning to normal – one of the prerequisites to cutting the base rate.”

 

‘Millions are still struggling’

However, the CEO of TotallyMoney, Alastair Douglas feels that “while the news that inflation’s slowing is clearly a good thing, it doesn’t mean life is getting any easier.”

Douglas said: “The cost of living isn’t getting any cheaper — it’s just taking longer to get more expensive — meaning it’s likely that the millions of people who were struggling a year ago, still are today.

“Although the Bank of England and Government might both claim victory over the war on inflation, the truth is that mortgage arrears and repossessions are rising, unemployment is increasing, and 2.8 million adults are unable to work as a result of long-term sickness. Inequality is growing, and it’s impacting people’s wellbeing.”

On the potential for interest rates to reduce this summer, Douglas added: “Even though there’s a lot of talk around rate cuts, it’s important to remember that if and when it does happen, it’s unlikely it’ll suddenly drop below 5%.

“Higher rates are here to stay, and each day, more than 4,000 homeowners face a fresh financial shock when their existing fixed-rate deal comes to an end. Back in 2019, the average five-year fix was 2.89%, and now the average two-year deal is more than double that, at 5.91%.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Matt Browning is a reporter at YourMoney.com and joined the team in the summer of 2023. Before he was a journalist at Reach PLC and London Evening Standard. Matt pursued his career in journalism while also working at the Financial Ombudsman Service where his knowledge of personal finance and desire to help people grew. As a reporter at YourMoney.com, Matt contributes to the news agenda and writes stories and features about personal finance matters. In this role he also conducts exclusive interviews about major topics that impact our readers, most recently about fraud prevention with the head of CIFAS Mike Haley. He also manages our social media platform on X (formerly Twitter). In March 2024, he presented our annual YourMoney.com Personal Finance and Investment Awards for the first time. Before his career in personal finance journalism, Matt worked as an entertainment reporter for Reach Plc and Evening Standard Magazine. He also contributed as a writer and reviewer for hospitality website Design My Night. Matt is a keen music fan and collects a lot of funk, soul & disco records, while he has DJ’ed at festivals and venues too. As a seasider, he likes to make the most of coastal runs, restaurants, dips in the sea and keeps his sporting dreams alive playing for his local football team every Sunday morning.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 15, 2025
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.