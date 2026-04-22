Hampden Bank’s lending rises to £640m in 2025

Hampden Bank delivered £640m in loans and advances last year, 9% up on its total of £586m the year before.

The bank increased its client base by 7% last year with nearly 6,500 clients, and had a retention rate of 99%. Alongside this, its client deposits surpassed the £1m barrier at £1.12bn, a growth of 13% compared to 2024.

Hampden Bank marked its 10th anniversary in 2025 and opened a North and Midlands base in Manchester, while moving to offices in Edinburgh and London. It also made a number of notable senior hires, including Angela Dowd as chief operating officer and Greig Townsend as chief banking officer.

Its income rose from £30.3m to £31.5m, and Hampden Bank ended the year with a profit before tax of £7m. Its profit was down compared to £8.2m in 2024, and this was attributed to organisational change, strategic investment and earlier-than-forecast cuts to the base rate. It said excluding these factors, its profitability would have exceeded the previous year.

Hampden Bank also paid its first full dividend in 2025, and proposed a 5% rise for the 2026 payment.

Tracey Davidson (pictured), CEO of Hampden Bank, said its strategy set out a vision for a “sustainable, growing private bank”, recognised for the quality of its client relationships, professionalism and risk management. She said these were vital to reach its aim of an annual profit before tax above £20m by 2030.

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Davidson said: “In a market increasingly shaped by commoditisation and digitisation, we continue to believe in the value of a personal relationship-led approach to private banking, one where technology enhances rather than replaces the human experience.

“Our new team covering the North and Midlands demonstrates our belief that clients value connecting in person, and this new base enables us to expand the bank outside our existing locations of Scotland and the South of England.”

She added: “Whilst economic and geopolitical uncertainties are likely to persist, the bank enters its next phase of growth from a position of strength. We have a clear strategic direction, a resilient business model, a growing and loyal client base, and a committed team of talented colleagues.”

David Huntley, who became chair of Hampden Bank in September – replacing Simon Miller on his retirement – said: “The year witnessed several important milestones, including the bank’s first decade in business, surpassing £1bn in deposits, expansion into the North and Midlands with the addition of a new banking team and significant new office upgrades in both Edinburgh and London.”

Huntley added: “Our chief executive, Tracey Davidson, completed her first full year in post, leading a review of the bank’s strategy, investing in the executive team, and driving numerous transformational projects. The board is confident that the bank’s strategic direction and pace of delivery position it well for success in a fast-changing market.”