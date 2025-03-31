Hampden Bank sees lending rise by a fifth to £586m in 2024

Hampden Bank has posted its financial results for 2024, showing an annual 20% rise in its lending to £568m.

Its deposits also grew by double digits, with Hampden Bank reporting a 16% annual increase to £991m. The private bank had 6,000 clients over the year, supported by introductions from clients and advisers.

However, Hampden Bank’s pre-tax profit fell from £9.1m to £8.2m year-on-year, which it attributed to the higher cost of deposits and its investment in people and technology. This included the relaunch of its digital banking app in November last year.

The bank recently rebranded and moved to new premises in Edinburgh in March, and it will move to larger offices in London this summer. Hampden Bank plans to expand its reach and cater to the North and Midlands from a Manchester base this year.

Tracey Davidson (pictured), who joined the bank as CEO in October 2024, said: “These results and our plans for future growth are evidence of strong demand for personalised banking, delivered with exceptional service.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary in 2025, we are excited to welcome clients to our new offices in Edinburgh and London, and to build relationships with clients and professional partners in the North and Midlands from a new Manchester base.”

Chair Miller retires

Its chair Simon Miller also announced that he would retire in August, and David Huntley, who has been a non-executive director since 2020, has been chosen as the next chair, subject to regulatory approval.

Miller said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my term as chair of Hampden Bank. I welcome the board’s appointment of David Huntley as my successor, subject to regulatory approval. David joined the board not long after me as chair of the risk committee. He is a trained actuary and draws on a distinguished executive, board and consultancy career, latterly as chair of Scottish Friendly. He has a deep knowledge of the bank, its culture and ethos.

“I leave the bank in good hands as it prepares for its next phase of growth.”

Davidson added: “As a founding shareholder, Simon believed in the vision of building a new private bank dedicated to providing exceptional client service. As chair, he held true to that vision and took great interest in supporting and developing our people to deliver it. I thank him on behalf of the board and all at Hampden Bank. We are delighted that David has agreed to be our next chair. I look forward to working with him to write the next chapter in the bank’s story.”

Huntley said: “I believe passionately that the relentless focus on client service, which has characterised the bank in its first decade, is the cornerstone of its future growth.”