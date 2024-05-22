Hampden and Co appoints Davidson as CEO

UK private bank Hampden and Co has hired Tracey Davidson as its chief executive, taking over from Graeme Hartop.

Hartop is retiring from Hampden and Co after 11 years in the role. he has over 30 years’e experience in the banking industry and has held roles at Adam and Company and Scottish Widows Bank.

Davidson will join the bank in the Autumn when Hartop will step down from the role.

She joins the firm from Handelsbanken UK where she was deputy CEO for nearly five years and before that worked at Handelsbanken Wealth and Asset Manager for almost a decade, initially as chief executive then as chair.

Prior to that she was a board member of the Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice Association (PIMFA) for around six years and before that was a member of the board of trustees for the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI).

Simon Miller, chair of the board at Hampden and Co, said: “We are delighted Tracey is joining Hampden and Co as our new CEO. She was the outstanding candidate in a very strong field and she is very well respected in the market, among peers and by clients and professional intermediaries.

“Graeme has led the bank through launch to profitability with record levels of deposits, lending and client numbers. We wish him great success in the next phase of life and thank him for his commitment, leadership and vision in building strong foundations for Hampden and Co.”

Davidson added: “Hampden and Co has an excellent reputation for delivering a highly personalised banking service for clients, their families and businesses. It has significant ambitions for the future and I look forward to leading the bank to further success.”

Hampden and Co reported a 9% increase in its total lending for 2023 to £488m, with strong demand for residential, retirement interest-only (RIO), buy-to-let and self-build mortgages.

The firm has also hired Martin Hillyer as its intermediary relationships director to develop and maintain relationships with intermediaries.