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Complex Buy To Let

StrideUp expands BTLPP criteria to cater to professionally managed portfolios

StrideUp expands BTLPP criteria to cater to professionally managed portfolios
Tania Ahmed
Written By:
Posted:
July 30, 2026
Updated:
July 30, 2026
StrideUp has expanded its buy-to-let purchase plan (BTLPP) criteria and now accepts houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) with up to 12 bedrooms and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) with up to 10 units.

The UK Sharia-compliant home finance provider has doubled its HMO and MUFB capacity.

It said the product can now cater to larger, professionally managed portfolios. StrideUp said Sharia-compliant options and typically limited within this space.

StrideUp also increased the maximum financing limit to £2.5m.

This move is in step with the greater professionalisation of landlords over the last year.

Rizwan Ali, director of sales and marketing at StrideUp, said: “Landlords operating larger HMOs and multi-unit blocks have had very few Sharia-compliant routes available to them, and brokers have told us this consistently.

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“Extending our criteria to 12-bedroom HMOs and 10-unit MUFBs means intermediaries can now place cases for professional landlords who were previously locked out of values-aligned finance at this scale. It’s a straightforward change with a meaningful impact on who we can serve.”

StrideUp said it is working to expand its intermediary network, having recently made its Sharia-compliant home purchase plan (HPP) available through New Leaf Distribution.

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Tags:
buy-to-let purchase plans (BTLPP)
HMO
MUFB
shariah finance
Shariah-compliant
StrideUp