ModaMortgages launches limited-edition range with no application fees

ModaMortgages has launched a range of limited-edition buy-to-let (BTL) products with no application fees.

The specialist lender’s limited-edition range includes two- and five-year fixed products available for single dwelling properties, with rates from 3.59%.

The range also features two- and five-year fixed products suitable for house in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) properties with up to six bedrooms or units, with rates from 3.69%.

Products are available to individual and limited company landlords up to 80% loan to value (LTV), with free valuations and a choice of fee options.

Becki Fraser-Tucker (pictured), head of sales at Chetwood Bank for ModaMortgages, said: “We’re excited to unveil this new limited-edition range of products with no application fees.

“We know that landlords are always searching for ways to maximise value and keep costs down, and we believe this range will help them to achieve that. When you add free valuations into the mix, we’re anticipating plenty of interest from borrowers looking for opportunities to make their money work harder.”

Sponsored Grasping the next buy to let opportunities Sponsored by Aldermore

Earlier this month, the firm repriced its limited-edition BTL range.