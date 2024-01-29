Hillyer joins Hampden and Co as intermediary relationship director

Private bank Hampden and Co has appointed Martin Hillyer as intermediary relationships director.

He joins from Weatherbys Private Bank where he was senior business development executive and had the responsibility of managing relationships with intermediaries and introducers.

Hillyer’s previous experience also includes working at Barclays in senior roles including head of key clients – wealth business development.

At Hampden and Co, Hillyer will be tasked with developing and maintaining relationships with intermediaries. He will report to Hannah Berridge, head of professional partnerships.

The bank has been building its banking and senior management teams with a number of appointments last year, including Mark Plummer who joined as head of private banking in London and Claire Mann who was appointed as the lender’s first head of client proposition.

Hampden and Co said it had seen demand for its offering from mortgage brokers and other intermediaries, and its half-year results showed an eight per cent rise in client numbers to total more than 5,000. This was alongside an increase in introductions from intermediaries.

Hillyer (pictured) said: “Intermediaries really value working with partners who can serve their clients well and that is where Hampden and Co excels. I very much look forward to enhancing the bank’s intermediary relationships.”

Berridge added: “We are delighted to welcome Martin to the Hampden and Co team. He has extensive knowledge of intermediation in the private banking and wealth market and his proven ability to develop and deepen professional relationships will be key to our continued success.”