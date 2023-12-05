You are here: Home - News -

Hampden and Co appoints Mann as head of client proposition

  • 05/12/2023
Claire Mann has been hired as the head of client proposition at private bank Hampden and Co.

She joins from Handelsbanken where she was senior operations and programme manager and responsible for the design, implementation and management of its client relationship management (CRM) software. She was in this role for nearly four years. 

Man has also had senior operational and senior roles at KPMG, Natwest and HSBC. 

At Hampden and Co, she will be responsible for the bank’s CRM programme to maintain service levels and develop client relationships. She will report to Andrew Bell, chief commercial officer at Hampden and Co. 

Mann (pictured) said: “Hampden and Co is seeing strong client growth through its relationship-based approach and a clear vision of how to continue providing exceptional levels of service as this growth continues.  

“I very much look forward to enhancing the bank’s client relationship management capabilities and driving growth through even more compelling relationships.” 

Bell added: “We are delighted to welcome Claire to the Hampden & Co team. She brings an extensive knowledge of private banking and a proven ability to develop compelling client propositions.  

“This appointment reflects our continued commitment to the quality of the experience we deliver for our clients.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry.

