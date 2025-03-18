Hampden & Co rebrands as Hampden Bank and relocates headquarters

Private bank Hampden & Co has relocated its headquarters in Edinburgh and rebranded as Hampden Bank.

The bank has moved from 9 Charlotte Square, where it opened in 2015, to a double-townhouse office at 20 and 21 Charlotte Square in Edinburgh’s financial district.

Tracey Davidson (pictured), CEO of Hampden Bank, said: “Our growth over the last 10 years has led to a need for larger offices. The move across Edinburgh’s Charlotte Square to beautifully renovated buildings provides collaborative and communal spaces for colleagues and room for further growth.

“We will also relocate our London office later in the year. Both new offices have spectacular entertainment spaces and we look forward to welcoming our many clients, shareholders, and professional partners.”

Speaking of the bank’s name change, Davidson added: “The update to our name reflects our identity and vision for the bank and more clearly communicates our unwavering focus on banking with the highest standards of service.”

The bank is set to publish its full-year results for 2024 next month and will mark its 10-year anniversary in June.

Sponsored Going digital Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

In its half-year results for 2024, it attributed its strong performance to its broker partners.