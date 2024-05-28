You are here: Home - News -

News

Technology adoption needed before ‘interstellar travel’ achievable – OMS Tech Talks

by:
  • 28/05/2024
  • 0
Technology adoption needed before ‘interstellar travel’ achievable – OMS Tech Talks
Lenders and brokers alike will need to adopt and embrace current technology to ensure they have a good foundation for adaptability and growth, experts have said.

Speaking at OMS Tech Talks, Nick Morrey, product owner at Aldermore, said that he thought technology in the mortgage sector would go into a “plateauing phase” in the near term.

He explained: “All the ideas are already out there, with lots of different providers offering various solutions. Everyone needs to start adopting them in one way, shape or form. You have to get to that stage before you then get interstellar travel, and the next big things start to happen.

“I can see some consolidation of providers. I can see some consolidation of lenders and brokerages. Those who’ve adopted things successfully and got them to work really efficiently to make profit will carry on. However, with actual technology, I think we’re at that point where nothing necessarily new is going to come over the next five or six years.”

Dale Jannels, OMS’ CEO, disagreed, noting that technology was changing every 18 months, and that timescale was expected to shorten.

“I think technology is growing so quickly that it’s going to be of real interest over the next two years, I reckon. But let’s just take one step back, we were talking about the one-minute mortgage back in the 1990s and early 2000s, we’re still talking about it today in 2024.

“Things now finally are starting to move ahead… There’s lots of things that are coming quite quickly. I think it’s a case of embracing change now, working out who your partner [is]… [who] you’re going to partner over the next 24 months, making sure they’re at the forefront of technology and they know what’s going on.

“They’ve got the funding and the backers to be there in two, three or four years’ time, because some of the people that are making a lot of noise in the market right now may not be there by the end of this year, maybe even by the end of next year.”

He said that choosing the right partners would be the “key thing for the next 24 months”.

 

Companies need to ‘wake up’ to technology-savvy modern consumers

Will Lloyd Hayward, group chief operating officer for Brightstar Financial and managing director for Sirus Group, said that one of the biggest trends for financial technology will be “out-of-date organisations and out-of-date systems and processes having to wake up to a modern consumer”.

He said that, for upcoming generations, “their life is done on their mobile phone”, and to cater for their needs, processes that are heavily paper-based would need to become digital and seamless, otherwise “businesses will fall over”.

“I think the trend is for people to actually realise that 2024 is going to become 2034 technology very quickly and it is the biggest opportunity for everyone,” he said.

Robert Oliver, distribution director for Dudley Building Society, noted that building societies of its size are “never going to be forging a path in the market” in terms of technology, but should be “fast followers”.

“I think a lot of building societies have got to understand robotic processes, and AI can help. We have to adapt to the marketplace, we’ve got to embrace technology and AI… We can’t keep doing the same thing over and over again,” he said.

Oliver said that building societies should evaluate their risk profiles and should be “taking more risks”.

“Let’s not keep doing the same thing as other building societies, we’ve got to do different things, but actually we’ve got to cater for those markets in a way that actually allows us to be a bit more sophisticated, but that’s where I think the big change will come,” he added.

Angela Hesketh, Pexa’s head of market development for the UK, said that, from here, perspective digitisation and having digital identity “across the piece” would be a big change for the mortgage market in the coming years, along with improvements in data, how it is shared and its reliability.

She mentioned having a payment scheme that is “fit for purpose” in the homemoving arena.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 15, 2025
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.