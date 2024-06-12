Black & White Bridging hires Applewhaite as relationship manager for North

Short-term specialist lender Black & White Bridging has appointed Greg Applewhaite as its relationship manager for the North of England.

Applewhaite joins Black & White Bridging from Somo, where he was a business development manager (BDM) for more than a year. Before that, he worked at Together for around two years in various roles, including specialist BDM for affiliates.

He was previously a senior broker manager at Capify UK, and before that, he worked at Liberis for nearly three years.

Danny Power, director of business development at Black & White Bridging, said: “Greg’s experience, his relationship management skills, as well as his ability to help brokers craft deals so they get over the line in record time means he will be an asset both to the team and the brokers that he has contact with.

“I know he will add value to all those he works with and I look forward to watching him flourish as we continue our expansion. Watch this space.”

Applewhaite added: “My focus is on creating and building new relationships, adding to the fantastic foundations the Black & White Bridging team has built with introducers across the country.

“I join a dynamic team and a forward-thinking company. We have just refreshed pricing for our bridging business, so we are even more competitive. Black & White has a fantastic reputation with brokers for excellent service and quick turnaround times.

“The company ethos of ‘no grey areas’ perfectly aligns with my approach to completing business – I can’t wait to get started and meet as many brokers as possible to help drive the success and the reputation of the company.”

The firm has been growing its team in recent months, hiring Magnus Dazie as its relationship director.