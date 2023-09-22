You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Black and White Bridging hires Power as business development director

  22/09/2023
Short-term lender Black and White Bridging has hired Danny Power as its director of business development, a new role for the firm.

Power has worked with brokers on bridging for many years and joins from Bridge Help, which he joined in 2019 as a business development manager.

Prior to that he held similar roles at Alternative Bridging Corporation, Hope Capital and Mint Bridging.

Damien Druce, commercial director at Black and White Bridging, said: “We are delighted to welcome Danny to Black and White, where his expertise will be a huge asset in helping us broaden our introducer base.

“I have known Danny for many years and he is one of the most recognisable faces from the bridging market to brokers up and down the country.

“He possesses a wealth of accumulated experience and knowledge as well as an enviably large address book of intermediaries with whom he has developed strong professional and personal relationships.”

Power added: “Joining Black and White Bridging is like coming home. Apart from working with old friends, I was particularly drawn to the principles of transparency and fast decision-making on which Black and White Bridging is building its reputation.

“I look forward to taking our bridging proposition to my intermediary connections and helping propel Black and White into the top tier of bridging lenders.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.