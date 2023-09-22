Black and White Bridging hires Power as business development director

Short-term lender Black and White Bridging has hired Danny Power as its director of business development, a new role for the firm.

Power has worked with brokers on bridging for many years and joins from Bridge Help, which he joined in 2019 as a business development manager.

Prior to that he held similar roles at Alternative Bridging Corporation, Hope Capital and Mint Bridging.

Damien Druce, commercial director at Black and White Bridging, said: “We are delighted to welcome Danny to Black and White, where his expertise will be a huge asset in helping us broaden our introducer base.

“I have known Danny for many years and he is one of the most recognisable faces from the bridging market to brokers up and down the country.

“He possesses a wealth of accumulated experience and knowledge as well as an enviably large address book of intermediaries with whom he has developed strong professional and personal relationships.”

Power added: “Joining Black and White Bridging is like coming home. Apart from working with old friends, I was particularly drawn to the principles of transparency and fast decision-making on which Black and White Bridging is building its reputation.

“I look forward to taking our bridging proposition to my intermediary connections and helping propel Black and White into the top tier of bridging lenders.”