News

Exclusive: Bluestone Mortgages’ Beddall will leave to return to Australia

by:
  • 12/06/2024
Exclusive: Bluestone Mortgages' Beddall will leave to return to Australia
Specialist lender Bluestone Mortgages’ sales and marketing director Reece Beddall (pictured) will leave the business to return home to Australia, Mortgage Solutions understands.

In the interim, Bluestone Mortgages’ strategy director Ryan Davies will take on Beddall’s sales and marketing director role in addition to his existing duties.

Beddall has been with Bluestone Mortgages since 2016, initially as a broker support before becoming a business development manager (BDM) for the South and South East, and then taking on a team manager role.

He became head of business development in 2018 and then head of sales and marketing in 2020, before taking on the role of sales and marketing director in 2021.

Prior to Bluestone Mortgages, he was a loans operations specialist at Metro Bank in London for just under a year. Before that, he held roles at the Bank of Queensland as a home loan assessor in Perth for around two years.

He was also a finance broker in Victoria Park, Western Australia, for around two years, and previously worked in customer adviser sales at National Australia Bank in Perth for around three years.

Steve Seal, Bluestone Mortgages’ CEO, said: “Reece was a huge asset to the business, and I’d like to personally thank him for the contribution he made over the last eight years.

“Reece played a key role in helping us become a significant player in the specialist lending industry, and while he is stepping away from the business to return home to Australia, he leaves Bluestone Mortgages in an excellent position.”

Beddall said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with Bluestone Mortgages, and it has been a pleasure to support its growth. The time is now right for me to return home to Australia, but I wish Bluestone Mortgages continued success.”

Last year, in an interview with Specialist Lending Solutions, Beddall said that Bluestone Mortgages had reached £2bn in new originations and helped over 20,000 customers, with further growth and recruitment on the horizon.

The lender has gone on to join the Deposit Unlock scheme, and has hired Steve Bailey, Ben Curran and Carly Wiggins as BDMs.

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

