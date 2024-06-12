Exclusive: Bluestone Mortgages’ Beddall will leave to return to Australia

Specialist lender Bluestone Mortgages’ sales and marketing director Reece Beddall (pictured) will leave the business to return home to Australia, Mortgage Solutions understands.

In the interim, Bluestone Mortgages’ strategy director Ryan Davies will take on Beddall’s sales and marketing director role in addition to his existing duties.

Beddall has been with Bluestone Mortgages since 2016, initially as a broker support before becoming a business development manager (BDM) for the South and South East, and then taking on a team manager role.

He became head of business development in 2018 and then head of sales and marketing in 2020, before taking on the role of sales and marketing director in 2021.

Prior to Bluestone Mortgages, he was a loans operations specialist at Metro Bank in London for just under a year. Before that, he held roles at the Bank of Queensland as a home loan assessor in Perth for around two years.

He was also a finance broker in Victoria Park, Western Australia, for around two years, and previously worked in customer adviser sales at National Australia Bank in Perth for around three years.

Steve Seal, Bluestone Mortgages’ CEO, said: “Reece was a huge asset to the business, and I’d like to personally thank him for the contribution he made over the last eight years.

“Reece played a key role in helping us become a significant player in the specialist lending industry, and while he is stepping away from the business to return home to Australia, he leaves Bluestone Mortgages in an excellent position.”

Beddall said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with Bluestone Mortgages, and it has been a pleasure to support its growth. The time is now right for me to return home to Australia, but I wish Bluestone Mortgages continued success.”

Last year, in an interview with Specialist Lending Solutions, Beddall said that Bluestone Mortgages had reached £2bn in new originations and helped over 20,000 customers, with further growth and recruitment on the horizon.

The lender has gone on to join the Deposit Unlock scheme, and has hired Steve Bailey, Ben Curran and Carly Wiggins as BDMs.