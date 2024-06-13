Clydesdale Bank makes mortgage rate changes

Clydesdale Bank will make a number of mortgage rate increases and decreases across its range of up to 0.2%.

The mortgage rate changes from Clydesdale Bank will apply from 14 June.

Within its core residential range, selected fee and fee-free five-year fixed rates at 95% loan to value (LTV) will go up by 0.2%.

On the exclusive purchase and remortgage side, its two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV will rise by 0.15%, while its two-year fixed remortgage deal at 80% and 85% LTV will increase by 0.1%.

In its professional range, its five-year fixed rate for newly qualified professionals at 95% LTV will go up by 0.2%

Applications for the above products will need to be submitted by 8pm today (13 June) in order to secure the former rate.

Clydesdale Bank will lower selected 65% and 75% LTV fee and fee-free deals in its existing customer residential deals by 0.1%.

In its purchase and remortgage core residential, 65% and 75% LTV fixed rates will fall by 0.15%, and exclusive remortgage products at 75% LTV will decrease by 0.15%.

At the end of last month, the bank added exclusive rates and withdrew deals.