Clydesdale Bank makes mortgage rate changes

Clydesdale Bank will make a number of mortgage rate increases and decreases across its range of up to 0.2%.
The mortgage rate changes from Clydesdale Bank will apply from 14 June.
Within its core residential range, selected fee and fee-free five-year fixed rates at 95% loan to value (LTV) will go up by 0.2%.
On the exclusive purchase and remortgage side, its two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV will rise by 0.15%, while its two-year fixed remortgage deal at 80% and 85% LTV will increase by 0.1%.
In its professional range, its five-year fixed rate for newly qualified professionals at 95% LTV will go up by 0.2%
Applications for the above products will need to be submitted by 8pm today (13 June) in order to secure the former rate.
Clydesdale Bank will lower selected 65% and 75% LTV fee and fee-free deals in its existing customer residential deals by 0.1%.
In its purchase and remortgage core residential, 65% and 75% LTV fixed rates will fall by 0.15%, and exclusive remortgage products at 75% LTV will decrease by 0.15%.
At the end of last month, the bank added exclusive rates and withdrew deals.
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.