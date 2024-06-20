You are here: Home - News -

News

Most inefficient homes can ‘easily’ achieve EPC C rating – Kamma

by:
  • 20/06/2024
  • 0
Most inefficient homes can ‘easily’ achieve EPC C rating – Kamma
The majority of homes in the UK would be able to reach an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C, analysis from a climate tech firm suggested.

A study of 200,000 conducted by Kamma found that by investing less than 5% of a home’s asset value, 84% of properties could reach this standard of efficiency.

It said half of the homes within the 84% share could improve the EPC rating by spending less than £5,000, while 18% of properties could be retrofitted for less than £750. 

The firm said this dispelled the idea that improving the energy efficiency of a home was costly, suggesting that this was sometimes down to inaccurate data. 

Kamma said estimates based on such data put homeowners off from doing works to their homes and slowed down the pace of property decarbonisation. 

The firm said its findings were timely, as the Labour Party, Liberal Democrats and Green Party all announced plans to reintroduce minimum energy efficiency standards (MEES) legislation in their 2024 election manifestos, after Rishi Sunak scrapped plans last year.

Orla Shields, CEO of Kamma, said: “Out-of-date retrofit cost estimates are holding back progress across the whole property industry. Most lenders and homeowners rely on retrofit recommendations, installation cost estimates, and energy bill saving estimates from the property’s EPC certificate, but EPCs use cost baselines that are over a decade out of date. 

“Better data on property carbon emissions overcomes the perceived cost barrier, increases action and unlocks the benefits of retrofit for homeowners and lenders alike.” 

 

‘Not just homeowners that stand to benefit’

Kamma said efficient homes were a benefit to lenders too, as an increase in a property’s value after being retrofitted improved the loan to value (LTV), reduced risk and could lower a lender’s capital provisions. 

Shields added: “It’s not just homeowners that stand to benefit from retrofitting. Insulating homes reduces bills and insulates lenders from the increased risks associated with lending on under-performing homes. Changing regulations and changing buyer preferences both provide good reasons to act.

“With better data, better choices can be made.” 

Kamma works with lenders to help borrowers make their homes more sustainable by suggesting measures to improve the property’s efficiency. The firm has worked with the likes of Atom Bank, Octopus Real Estate and Kensington Mortgages.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

Latest Poll

Has the removal of the affordability stress test had an impact on the mortgage market?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.