Kensington partners with Kamma on green loans

by:
  • 17/10/2022
Kensington Mortgages has partnered with geospatial technology firm Kamma.

Under the deal Kamma’s climate property profiles will be applied to all Kensington’s new mortgage loans to provide green credentials and validate data.

Kensington has financed around £490 million green loans to date.

Alex Maddox, capital markets and digital director at Kensington Mortgages (pictured), said: “The UK faces a huge challenge to achieve net zero and energy efficiency goals in the next decade and beyond.

“Kensington has led the charge on green lending, developing a series of solutions that offer tangible benefits to both our customers and our investors.

“As a data and analytics driven lender we’re delighted to be supported with market-leading green data.”

 

Challenge to BTL

Kamma chief executive, Orla Shields, said there is a huge challenge facing the buy-to-let sector ahead of new energy efficiency rules.

She added: “By accurately qualifying loans as green, compared to ICMA criteria and industry benchmarks, we can deliver transparency to the market, supporting at multiple stages.

“Accurate property data helps create a positive circle that incentivises customer and landlord action through better rates, lender refinancing through more efficient routes and investor rewards through lower risk.”

