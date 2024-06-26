CHL Mortgages appoints Kay as North London BDM

Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender CHL Mortgages has hired Stuart Kay as its business development manager (BDM) for North London.

Kay has over 30 years’ experience as a BDM and has most recently worked as a BDM for Fleet Mortgages.

This is a return for Kay, who initially joined the firm back in 1994.

Ross Turrell, CHL Mortgages’ commercial director, said: “Having worked with Stuart previously, I know just how much knowledge and experience he brings to the role.

“Stuart knows the buy-to-let industry like the back of his hand and is already very well-established within the broker community, so I’m thrilled to be able to welcome him back to the team.”

Kay added that the move back to CHL Mortgages was like “returning home”.

He continued: “After a few years away, it’s great to be rejoining the team, especially at such an exciting time following the acquisition of CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries by Chetwood Financial.

“Our strong proposition and broad criteria will appeal to brokers looking for ways to help their landlord clients and I can’t wait to get started.”

It was announced in May that digital bank Chetwood Financial had bought CHL Mortgages from Barossa Asset Purchaser Sarl. Chetwood Financial said that it hopes to grow the business and access its experienced mortgage lending team to enhance its existing skills.

The firm returned to lending in 2021 as an intermediary-only specialist BTL lender, opening its closed-book status after 13 years.