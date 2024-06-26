Lendco hires Kirk as national account manager

Kirk joins Lendco as national account manager from E.surv Chartered Surveyors, where she was head of business development.

Prior to that, she was head of sales at TBMC for around four years, and before that, she was a mortgage sales manager at Which?.

Before that, she was a mortgage broker at the Create Group for around two years, and was previously a mortgage adviser at Natwest for more than a year.

She has also worked as a consultant at Standard Life for around two years, and prior to that, she was a technical adviser at Axa Life for around four years.

Alex King, executive director at Lendco, said: “I am very pleased to see Sheryl join us at Lendco [as a national account manager] and I am excited about the opportunity she has to strengthen and grow some of the existing relationships as well as onboard new firms to our panel.”

“Sheryl has vast experience in the mortgage market, and I have every confidence she will be a great asset to the company.”

Kirk added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Lendco, who I have seen making a big impression on the market and I’m excited to be part of a team. I look forward to continuing to grow the relationships with the networks and clubs as well as providing educational support to their membership.”

The company recently closed a £408m public buy-to-let (BTL) securitisation, the fourth of its kind and the largest issuance to date.