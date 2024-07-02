Bluestone Mortgages slashes rates

Specialist lender Bluestone Mortgages has lowered rates across its entire product range, including residential, Right to Buy and Deposit Unlock.

Bluestone Mortgages said the rate cuts show its commitment to “supporting a growing cohort of customers who do not meet the traditional lending criteria of the mainstream mortgage market”.

Rates have been cut by up to 0.4% across its standard and fee-free product ranges, with pricing beginning at 6.59% at 65% loan to value (LTV).

The firm has also lowered Deposit Unlock deals, which are at 95% LTV, by up to 0.6%, with rates starting from 7.24%.

All products have no application fees, and for customers remortgaging, the firm can offer free basic legal fees and a £500 contribution to solicitors’ costs.

Mark Hollands, head of sales and distribution at Bluestone Mortgages, said: “With inflation down at 2% and expectations of a rate cut in August, we’re pleased to announce rate reductions across our entire product suite.

“This demonstrates our ongoing efforts to provide customers with solutions that suit their unique circumstances so that they can make their homeownership dream a reality.”

Bluestone Mortgages previously lowered select two- and five-year fixed rates by up to 0.76% in February this year.

The company has been growing its team in recent months, hiring Ben Curran as a business development manager (BDM) and promoting Kelly Powell and Nik Sukara to BDMs.

The firm has also hired Carly Wiggins as a field-based BDM for the South West and Wales and promoted Ben Owen.

This publication reported in June that Reece Beddall, Bluestone Mortgages’ sales and marketing director, would be leaving the business to return home to Australia.