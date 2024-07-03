Fintel completes £14.6m Threesixty acquisition

Threesixty offers personalised compliance and regulatory support to financial advice firms, and Fintel’s acquisition of the firm will broaden the range of services it offers intermediaries.

Threesixty has 900 intermediary customers spanning independent financial adviser (IFA) firms and wealth managers.

It will join Fintel’s brands SimplyBiz, Compliance First and SIFA in offering compliance and business support to intermediaries. It will also sit alongside its other subsidiaries including Defaqto, VouchedFor, Competent Adviser, AKG, MICAP, Owen James, ifaDASH, and Synaptic.

Neil Stevens, joint CEO of Fintel, said: “I’m delighted to welcome the very talented team and prestigious client base of Threesixty to Fintel, and we are committed to upholding and helping to further build upon its strong brand and quality services. Threesixty’s leadership team is fully supportive of the acquisition and will remain with us to see it grow and develop moving forward, as will all existing teams within the business. We are confident we can further enhance services for Threesixty clients with joint investment in technology and will explore opportunities to make the benefits of our wider technology and data platform available over time. We will work with Russell and his team on the most effective approach to delivering these services to clients moving forward.

“Fintel remains committed to offering as much choice as possible to advisers and will continue to run Threesixty as an independent business with its own offerings and pricing in the market, alongside our existing businesses. With a shared commitment to promoting the value of professional financial advice, we believe this deal will further expand the choice of quality services in this vital sector.”

Russell Facer, Threesixty CEO, added: “The Threesixty brand and offering is a premier choice for professional advisers. We have a talented team that is passionate about looking after our clients and their regulatory and business support needs. We are delighted to join Fintel, a business which shares our vision and values and one that we have known for many years.

“We are also able to offer the strongest commitment to our clients and our teams that the Threesixty brand and independent offerings will remain in place to continue to provide genuine choice for adviser firms.”

Fintel’s most recent set of results showed its gross profit rose annually from £9.5m to £10.9m in 2023.