Majority of landlords manage portfolio as a full-time job, Landbay survey finds

  • 03/07/2024
More than half of landlords seeing managing their property portfolios as a full-time job, a poll from a buy-to-let lender revealed.

According to a survey from Landbay, just 19% of landlords use a property management company and a quarter enlist the services of an estate agent.  

Among respondents who did not have another job, most had between four and 10 properties on their portfolio. Some 34% of unemployed landlords had more than 20 properties. 

Just 18% of landlords with no other form of employment owned between 11 and 20 rental properties. 

 

Management costs for landlords 

Landbay found that landlords who managed their own properties spent most of their rental income on managing their portfolio. 

This was despite nearly half of the respondents who looked after their portfolio through an estate agent or property management company paying the same or less than those who took on the responsibility themselves. 

Some 15% of landlords spent 13% or more of their rental income on property management. 

Most respondents preferred to own their properties through a limited company, with this being the case for 65% of respondents. 

Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “We are increasingly seeing landlords treating their portfolios as a full-time business, with the sector becoming more of a career choice.   

“There is no doubt that managing your own portfolio can be very rewarding although taking professional advice at the right time is essential.”  

He added: “We continue to see high levels of activity across the buy-to-let sector. The sector is proving remarkably resilient, despite some challenges.” 

Another survey from Landbay also backed this sentiment up, finding that 44% of landlords planned to invest in the rental market over the next year. 

The majority of landlords said the motivation for buying property was to increase their portfolio. 

 

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

