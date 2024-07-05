Rayner appointed housing secretary as Starmer forms Labour cabinet  

Angela Rayner has been named as the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Rayner will also be deputy Prime Minister following the Labour Party’s victory at the general election.

She will take over from Michael Gove who was in the role from 2022 until the vote.

Rayner will be responsible for setting housing policy.

In its manifesto, the Labour Party said it would build 1.5 million homes and reform the planning system to deliver more housing and build on brownfield sites and ‘grey’ belts.

The new government also pledged to “keep mortgage rates as low as possible” and help first-time buyers with a Freedom to Buy scheme, which would see the currently temporary mortgage guarantee scheme be made permanent.

Since being introduced in 2021 to encourage lenders to return to high loan to value lending, the scheme has facilitated nearly 43,000 mortgage completions.

It has said its plans would help 80,000 people get onto the housing ladder over the next five years.

Rachel Reeves has also been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer.

There must be a clear strategy

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, said: “Propertymark welcomes wide ranging engagement with the newly formed government regarding housing, over the coming months there are many challenges to address across the housing sector and we look forward to hearing more comprehensive detail on how manifesto promises will be delivered.

“Propertymark have already established a strong working relationship with Labour and across the coming months there will be an intensified focus on further building on this by working closely with the newly announced deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner.

“As Ms Rayner takes on responsibility for housing, our key aim is to help ensure members are robustly represented and any new legislation is dynamic and practical, in addition new policies must be delivered with integrity, precision and pace.

“It is essential housing plays a key priority moving forward, as we have witnessed many decades of housing demand drastically outstrip supply. Currently we have a situation that feels like it’s on a knife’s edge, especially with a population that is predicted to grow to around 70 million within the next 10 years. There must be critical cross-party conversation that sets a clear strategy moving forwards, and for this to happen, we need broad stakeholder involvement, wide ranging infrastructure development and all involved must look to the better use of technology for both insight and ongoing delivery.”