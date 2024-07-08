Residential by Foundation to host masterclass on complex residential cases

Residential by Foundation, the residential brand of Foundation Home Loans, will host a masterclass on complex residential cases to assist brokers.
Residential by Foundation’s free online masterclass on complex residential cases will take place on 17 July at 12:30pm and will last for 45 minutes.
To register for the event, please follow this link: https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=9934199931261887
The masterclass aims to show lenders how flexible and manual underwriting can assist complex residential cases, explain different repayment strategies, talk about service and clarify different income types and sources the lender can assist with.
Speakers at the event will include Anna Sagar, masterclass host and deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions, along with Keith Jones and Paula Priest, national sales managers at Foundation Home Loans.
The masterclass will include a presentation by Jones and Priest, along with time for questions.
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
