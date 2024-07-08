Residential by Foundation to host masterclass on complex residential cases

Residential by Foundation, the residential brand of Foundation Home Loans, will host a masterclass on complex residential cases to assist brokers.

Residential by Foundation’s free online masterclass on complex residential cases will take place on 17 July at 12:30pm and will last for 45 minutes.

To register for the event, please follow this link: https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=9934199931261887

The masterclass aims to show lenders how flexible and manual underwriting can assist complex residential cases, explain different repayment strategies, talk about service and clarify different income types and sources the lender can assist with.

Speakers at the event will include Anna Sagar, masterclass host and deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions, along with Keith Jones and Paula Priest, national sales managers at Foundation Home Loans.

The masterclass will include a presentation by Jones and Priest, along with time for questions.