Virgin Money lowers exclusive rates; Skipton BS cuts rates – round-up

High street lender Virgin Money will lower select exclusive purchase, remortgage and buy-to-let (BTL) deals by up to 0.22%.

In Virgin Money’s exclusive purchase range, its 90% loan to value (LTV) Fix and Switch rates with a £1,495 fee will be cut by 0.05% at 5.29%.

The five-year Own New fixed rates with a £995 fee will fall by 0.05%, with pricing beginning from 3.78%.

The greener five-year fixed rate with a £995 fee at 90% LTV will decrease by 0.05% at 4.82%.

Within its exclusive remortgage range, selected five-year fixed rates will be reduced by up to 0.12%, with rates starting from 4.54%.

On the exclusive BTL side, Fix and Switch rates will be reduced by up to 0.1%, with rates starting from 5.04%.

Selected fixed rates with a 3% fee will be cut by up to 0.05%, with rates beginning from 3.98%. Fixed rates with a 1% fee will be reduced by up to 0.12%, with rates starting from 4.55%.

Five-year fixed rates with a £2,195 fee will decrease by 0.05%, with rates starting from 4.52%.

The changes to its exclusive rates will come into force from 9 July.

There are also further changes to be made at 8pm on 8 July; its five-year fixed rate with a £995 fee at 90% LTV will be reduced by 0.05%, at 4.84%.

Selected BTL fixed rates with a £995 fee will be cut by up to 0.22%, with rates starting from 4.74%.

BTL fixed rate fee-savers will be reduced by up to 0.17%, with rates beginning from 4.97%. Selected BTL product transfer fixed rates will be reduced by up to 0.2%, with rates starting from 4.49%.

The lender previously changed several of its purchase exclusive and BTL Fix and Switch rate changes at the end of June.

Skipton BS cuts purchase and remortgage rates

Skipton Building Society will lower select purchase and remortgage rates from tomorrow by up to 0.33%.

The changes come into force from 9am on 9 July and will apply to its purchase and remortgage residential ranges at 60% and 75% LTV.

An example includes its two-year fixed purchase rate at 60% LTV with no fee, which has fallen by 0.33% to 4.99%.

The lender’s five-year fixed remortgage at 75% LTV with a £1,295 fee has gone down by 0.12% to 4.59%.

Its two-year fixed remortgage rate at 60% LTV with a £495 fee has decreased by 0.2% to 4.99%.