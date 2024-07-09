Gen H lowers home buying bundle rates by up to 0.4%

Gen H has reduced rates across its home buying bundle range by as much as 0.4%.

The range is open to borrowers who take a Gen H mortgage and use the lender’s independent conveyancing business Gen H Legal.

This service was launched in March last year.

Gen H is reducing two-year rates by up to 0.4%, three-year rates by as much as 0.3% and five-year rates by up to 0.2%.

Pete Dockar (pictured), Gen H’s chief commercial officer, said: “Gen H Legal was founded on the same ethos as Gen H – to reimagine the tools and processes that could make home buying simple, transparent and fair for buyers in an incredibly difficult market.

“Whilst the two businesses share this founding principle, Gen H Legal is independently operated by a highly skilled and experienced team of committed solicitors and assistants, and we are delighted that we’ve been able to bring this productive, customer-focused relationship to market.”

Earlier this year, Gen H decided to become an intermediary-only lender, which it said would allow it to deliver more propositions.

Since then, the lender has adjusted its foreign national mortgage policy, amended its stress testing and given brokers more transparency around borrowers’ credit commitments.