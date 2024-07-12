Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 12/07/2024

Chancellor Rachel Reeves' maiden speech ranked highly in the stories most read by brokers, outlining housebuilding and planning reform plans.
Mortgage Solutions’ exclusive reporting that Brad Fordham will take on the role of interim managing director of home buying and ownership was among most read by brokers this week, along with our interview with Mark Bullard about NatWest’s plan going forward.
Insight from Rob Oliver outlining why brokers should examine the expat market also proved popular with broker readers.
Exclusive: Fordham steps up as NatWest’s interim MD of home buying and ownership
NatWest is evolving BDM teams and looking at BTL, new build and large loans
Hobbs to become CEO of New Leaf Distribution
Watch the video highlights from the British Mortgage Awards 2024
Virgin launches retrofit mortgages with up to £15k cashback
MAOE 2024: Nearly a fifth of mortgage administrators work overtime every day
Metro Bank revisits mortgage portfolio sale – report
‘Decisive reform’ needed in planning system, Chancellor Reeves says
Nationwide lowers fixed rates; Santander updates product transfer policy – round-up
Why brokers should be looking at the expat market – Oliver
