Watch the video highlights from the British Mortgage Awards 2024

The winners of 2024's British Mortgage Awards were announced in a glamorous ceremony at the Park Plaza, Westminster in London.

More than 600 people across the mortgage industry attended the event, with Alison Pallett, sales director at Nottingham Building Society, being awarded the Bharat Sagar Lifetime Achievement Award.

Congratulations to all those who were shortlisted and to our winners.

Click to see the full list of winners, along with picture highlights from the night.