Exclusive: Fordham steps up as NatWest’s interim MD of home buying and ownership

Brad Fordham (pictured) has been appointed as the interim managing director of home buying and ownership at NatWest, Mortgage Solutions understands.

He replaces Miguel Sard, who announced earlier this year that he was leaving NatWest after four years.

Fordham re-joined NatWest in February as the head of mortgage distribution for One Bank Mortgages (OBM), after working at Santander for 28 years, most recently as head of mortgages.

He has 35 years of experience in financial services, with the last 14 working specifically in the mortgage sector.

A reliable lender

Speaking to Mortgage Solutions earlier this year, Fordham said NatWest wanted to be seen as reliable and flexible by brokers and customers.

He said the lender would uphold its reputation across the market through its recently launched broker portal and with a strengthened intermediary support team.