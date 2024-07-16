Good Landlord Charter launches in Manchester to raise rental standards

A Good Landlord Charter has opened for registration in Greater Manchester, with Mayor Andy Burnham saying it would make renting in the city better.

The voluntary scheme is for landlords to “commit to higher standards than they are currently required by law”. It will be open to all landlords, including small and large landlords in both the private and social rental sectors.

It was developed by social landlords in Greater Manchester, and some larger landlords have already committed their involvement, an update said.

The charter has seven core principles:

Affordable – tenants should understand how their rent and other charges are set and should not be overcharged.

Safe and decent – tenants should be able to live free from physical or psychological discomfort in their home.

Responsive – landlords should respond satisfactorily to requests for repairs, correspondence and complaints.

Well-managed – landlords or managing agents should be competent.

Inclusive – no tenant should have a worse experience because of who they are.

Private and secure – tenants should be free to enjoy their home and make it their own.

Supportive – tenants should have essential information and extra support if required.

Burnham also set a target of 75,000 new homes in Greater Manchester over the course of the Parliament, including 10,000 net-zero properties. This is a third more than the city region’s share of the one-and-a-half million homes the current government has promised.

Burnham said: “Our message to the new government is: Greater Manchester is ready to build. We have a comprehensive plan for new homes and growth, connected by an integrated transport system in the Bee Network.

“But we know that new homes on their own won’t solve the housing crisis. Without good, safe housing, people cannot achieve their potential, and places cannot deliver growth.

“That’s why the Greater Manchester Good Landlord Charter will put power back into the hands of renters, along with developing a new right to a Property Check, while supporting and recognising the landlords who go above and beyond.”

Angela Rayner, deputy Prime Minister and housing secretary, added: “Regional mayors like Andy Burnham are central to our pledge to build 1.5 million homes over this Parliament. We are working in lockstep with them to boost growth in every part of this country, giving them new powers to get homes built and deliver the biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation.

“I’m completely behind Andy’s mission to build more affordable homes, and his support for renters. We will overhaul the private rented sector, giving millions of tenants more security in their homes.”

More devolved powers

This comes as deputy Prime Minister Rayner announces a “devolution revolution” to transfer more powers outside of Westminster.

She wrote to local leaders urging them to take on powers regarding areas like transport, housing, planning and employment.

Rayner said: “For too long, [the] Westminster government has tightly gripped control and held back opportunities and potential for towns, cities, and villages across the country.

“Last week, with the Prime Minister, I had the pleasure of meeting the metro Mayors in England. We discussed how to have a proper, grown-up conversation around economic growth, and how to deliver that through better housing, skills, and jobs for local people.”

“I want to work with more places to help them use these enhanced powers and role[s] – because I want to drive growth in every part of the country. For any area considering it, now is the time to take the plunge and speak to us about how we can work with you to transform your regions,” Rayner added.

Greater Manchester was named as a success of devolved power, and the mayor says it has “existed for the longest and powers are deepest”. The Greater Manchester mayor is encouraged to invest in the city, boost skills and develop an integrated transport system.

A report from EY last year suggested Greater Manchester was one of the fastest growing cities and its economic growth would outpace the UK’s until 2027.