You are here: Home - News -

News

Good Landlord Charter launches in Manchester to raise rental standards

by:
  • 16/07/2024
  • 0
Good Landlord Charter launches in Manchester to raise rental standards
A Good Landlord Charter has opened for registration in Greater Manchester, with Mayor Andy Burnham saying it would make renting in the city better.

The voluntary scheme is for landlords to “commit to higher standards than they are currently required by law”. It will be open to all landlords, including small and large landlords in both the private and social rental sectors. 

It was developed by social landlords in Greater Manchester, and some larger landlords have already committed their involvement, an update said. 

The charter has seven core principles: 

  • Affordable – tenants should understand how their rent and other charges are set and should not be overcharged. 
  • Safe and decent – tenants should be able to live free from physical or psychological discomfort in their home. 
  • Responsive – landlords should respond satisfactorily to requests for repairs, correspondence and complaints. 
  • Well-managed – landlords or managing agents should be competent. 
  • Inclusive – no tenant should have a worse experience because of who they are. 
  • Private and secure – tenants should be free to enjoy their home and make it their own. 
  • Supportive – tenants should have essential information and extra support if required. 

Burnham also set a target of 75,000 new homes in Greater Manchester over the course of the Parliament, including 10,000 net-zero properties. This is a third more than the city region’s share of the one-and-a-half million homes the current government has promised. 

Burnham said: “Our message to the new government is: Greater Manchester is ready to build. We have a comprehensive plan for new homes and growth, connected by an integrated transport system in the Bee Network. 

“But we know that new homes on their own won’t solve the housing crisis. Without good, safe housing, people cannot achieve their potential, and places cannot deliver growth. 

“That’s why the Greater Manchester Good Landlord Charter will put power back into the hands of renters, along with developing a new right to a Property Check, while supporting and recognising the landlords who go above and beyond.” 

Angela Rayner, deputy Prime Minister and housing secretary, added: “Regional mayors like Andy Burnham are central to our pledge to build 1.5 million homes over this Parliament. We are working in lockstep with them to boost growth in every part of this country, giving them new powers to get homes built and deliver the biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation. 

“I’m completely behind Andy’s mission to build more affordable homes, and his support for renters. We will overhaul the private rented sector, giving millions of tenants more security in their homes.” 

 

More devolved powers 

This comes as deputy Prime Minister Rayner announces a “devolution revolution” to transfer more powers outside of Westminster. 

She wrote to local leaders urging them to take on powers regarding areas like transport, housing, planning and employment. 

Rayner said: “For too long, [the] Westminster government has tightly gripped control and held back opportunities and potential for towns, cities, and villages across the country. 

“Last week, with the Prime Minister, I had the pleasure of meeting the metro Mayors in England. We discussed how to have a proper, grown-up conversation around economic growth, and how to deliver that through better housing, skills, and jobs for local people.”

“I want to work with more places to help them use these enhanced powers and role[s] – because I want to drive growth in every part of the country. For any area considering it, now is the time to take the plunge and speak to us about how we can work with you to transform your regions,” Rayner added. 

Greater Manchester was named as a success of devolved power, and the mayor says it has “existed for the longest and powers are deepest”. The Greater Manchester mayor is encouraged to invest in the city, boost skills and develop an integrated transport system. 

A report from EY last year suggested Greater Manchester was one of the fastest growing cities and its economic growth would outpace the UK’s until 2027. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Has the removal of the affordability stress test had an impact on the mortgage market?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.