Mortgage Solutions’ Sagar wins Headlinemoney B2B award

Anna Sagar, deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions, was awarded Mortgage and Property Journalist (B2B) of the Year by Headlinemoney.

The Headlinemoney Awards were held at the Truman Brewery in London on 17 July, where Sagar (pictured, centre right) was recognised in the category.

Headlinemoney’s criteria for the award are to acknowledge “an excellent example of the all-round skills a top-class B2B journalist needs: excellent research skills, engaging social media presence, persistence and the ability to bring otherwise dry topics to life”.

The judges said: “Ahead from the very first round of the judging process, Mortgage Solutions’ Anna Sagar held the judges’ attention as a worthy winner during subsequent panel discussions.”

“An excellent example of the all-round skills a top class B2B journalist needs,” remarked one judge. “Excellent research skills, engaging social media presence, persistence and the ability to bring otherwise dry topics to life with a clear narrative to her stories.”

“Her use of Freedom of Information requests was particularly impressive,” commented another.

Sagar was recognised for her articles:

Sagar said of her win: “I am so happy to have won this award, it is honestly such an honour and I want to thank the amazing Mortgage Solutions team for all their support.”