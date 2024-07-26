Buckinghamshire BS adds JBSP facility to prime product range

Buckinghamshire Building Society has added the joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) facility to its prime product range and removed the dedicated offering.

The mutual will now enable the JBSP option for the majority of its mortgage products up to 90% loan to value (LTV) for both purchase and remortgage.

The option will be available to a broader set of borrowers through more product options and allow applicants to benefit from desktop valuations up to 75% LTV.

Buckinghamshire Building Society will consider JBSP applicants based on standard credit criteria, meaning debt management plans will be acceptable if none have been registered in the last three years.

The JBSP facility allows borrowers to use their parents’ income to help with affordability, while keeping them as the legal owner of the property.

Claire Askham (pictured), head of mortgage sales at Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: “As a society, it’s vital to consistently review our lending proposition in line with ever-shifting borrowing demands and deliver flexible, appropriate and responsible solutions for potential and existing borrowers whose circumstances can change at any given time.

“A key factor [that] led to removing our dedicated JBSP products and allowing JBSP applications across the vast majority of our prime range is growing demand from first-time buyers and those existing homeowners whose personal circumstances may have changed. For example, through relationship breakdowns or bereavement.”

She added: “Extending this facility to make it more accessible and easily attainable for the right type of borrower is a win-win situation for everyone. And we hope our intermediary partners will seize this opportunity to meet a wider range of client needs.”