Legal and General updates intermediary protection platform

  • 31/07/2024
Legal and General (L&G) has made changes to its adviser protection platform, OLP Connect, in response to feedback.

The changes have been made to improve the user interface and lead to better customer outcomes, L&G said. 

The firm collected feedback from advisers over 2022 and 2023 to update the platform with features that reflected how intermediaries wanted to work and develop their businesses. 

It has launched a new version of the ‘manage application’ feature to merge it with the ‘application summary’ tab. This was to create a straightforward design and improve efficiency. 

The ‘manage application’ tool gives an overview of each client’s customer journey and advisers can track applications through to completion, with a full view of the underwriting process. 

L&G said this would give advisers a simple way of selecting products, addresses and customer history. Advisers can amend application details, give status updates and raise any outstanding actions. 

Since L&G updated its ‘existing business agent hub’, the firm said advisers had praised the tool. Some advisers said the changes would help with “assisting our clients to keep their cover” and said the platform was “exactly as it should be – useful and simple to use”. 

The hub allows advisers to manage existing client relationships throughout the policy lifecycle and allows them to set up notifications when a policy is at risk to enable them to meet clients’ needs quickly. 

The firm said the OLP Connect platform would go through further updates in the coming months. 

 

Listening to advisers

Julie Godley (pictured), director of intermediary, retail protection at Legal and General Retail, said: “It’s fantastic to be launching further updates to our OLP Connect protection adviser dashboard system. We’ve taken the time to listen to adviser feedback and look at how we can streamline and improve their experience with our platform.

“We understand the importance of providing systems that are easy to use, to allow you to protect customers as soon as possible. The key aim of the updates is to remove complexity and provide advisers with an intuitive, easy-to-use platform [that] improves efficiency with customer applications and policy journeys.

“Continuing to enhance and streamline our processes and platforms is a core priority for us, both to aid our intermediary partners with their businesses and to ensure better customer experience and outcomes.” 

