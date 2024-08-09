You are here: Home - News -

News

Barclays to remove bankers’ bonus cap with up to 10 times salary available – report

by:
  • 09/08/2024
  • 0
Barclays to remove bankers’ bonus cap with up to 10 times salary available – report
Barclays will lift the bankers’ bonus cap, with staff able to receive up to 10 times their salaries in compensation, according to a report.

According to The Guardian, an internal memo sent to staff said that the bankers’ bonus cap would be removed, four months after it was approved at the bank’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The time taken to remove the cap is due to the maximum ratios offered to staff being finalised, with up to 10 times salary available.

The report stated that the memo explained that compensation would be decided at an “individual level” and would be “performance-based” and “market-informed”, and the change should alter employee expectations around compensation.

However, the change will give “additional flexibility” to how variable pay is used to acknowledge individual performance, Barclays said, and this would help to attract and retain talent.

The bankers’ bonus cap, which was introduced in 2014 after the financial crisis, limited bankers’ bonuses to double their salary.

The cap was then proposed to be scrapped by former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in 2022 as part of the mini Budget.

It was said at the time that the removal of the cap would boost London’s competitiveness as a financial centre and boost the economy.

In 2023, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) confirmed that the cap on bankers’ bonuses would be removed as part of efforts to “strengthen the effectiveness” of the UK’s remuneration regime, with the changes coming into force on 31 October.

Barclays follows the likes of Goldman Sachs, which removed the limit in May this year, and the report suggests that other major lenders are in the process of lifting the cap.

Prior to the election, the Labour Party said that it did not plan to reinstate the bankers’ bonus cap, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves saying that she wanted to be a “champion of a successful and thriving financial services industry in the UK”.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “The revised bonus cap will not alter the way Barclays sets its incentive pool, which is based on overall group performance. It will allow us greater flexibility to differentiate individual bonuses within a small and defined group of colleagues, enabling Barclays to continue to compete effectively to retain and attract the best talent globally.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Are housebuilders offering more incentives to potential mortgage borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.