Countrywide Surveying Services brings on duo as associate directors for technical services

Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS) has appointed Matthew Ison and Andrew Peters as associate directors for technical services.

Their roles within CSS’ technical services team will be to “ensure that the service to customers and corporate clients is of the highest standard and suitably risk-controlled at all times, whilst also supporting sustainable profit growth”.

Ison has been with CSS since 2013 and joined the firm’s graduate surveyor scheme. He was most recently head of operational risk for around eight years.

Peters has worked at CSS for around 12 years, starting as an associate surveyor and working his way up to defect claims manager, then property risk manager and senior technical manager before taking on the role of head of technical services in 2023.

Matthew Cumber, managing director at CSS, said: “Both Matt and Andrew have developed first-class reputations for their extensive technical knowledge and experience, earning immense respect from both clients and colleagues alike. Their proven leadership abilities and invaluable contributions continue to be central to the ongoing success of CSS.

“Sincere congratulations to them both on their well-deserved appointments. My leadership team colleagues and I look forward to working closely with them as we continue to consolidate our market-leading position in terms of property risk and technical support.”

In February this year, CSS joined the Equity Release Council (ERC).