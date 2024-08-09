Countrywide Surveying Services brings on duo as associate directors for technical services

Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS) has appointed Matthew Ison and Andrew Peters as associate directors for technical services.
Their roles within CSS’ technical services team will be to “ensure that the service to customers and corporate clients is of the highest standard and suitably risk-controlled at all times, whilst also supporting sustainable profit growth”.
Ison has been with CSS since 2013 and joined the firm’s graduate surveyor scheme. He was most recently head of operational risk for around eight years.
Peters has worked at CSS for around 12 years, starting as an associate surveyor and working his way up to defect claims manager, then property risk manager and senior technical manager before taking on the role of head of technical services in 2023.
Matthew Cumber, managing director at CSS, said: “Both Matt and Andrew have developed first-class reputations for their extensive technical knowledge and experience, earning immense respect from both clients and colleagues alike. Their proven leadership abilities and invaluable contributions continue to be central to the ongoing success of CSS.
“Sincere congratulations to them both on their well-deserved appointments. My leadership team colleagues and I look forward to working closely with them as we continue to consolidate our market-leading position in terms of property risk and technical support.”
In February this year, CSS joined the Equity Release Council (ERC).
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.