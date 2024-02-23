You are here: Home - News -

Countrywide Surveying Services joins Equity Release Council

  23/02/2024
Valuation panel management service provider Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS) has become an associate member of the Equity Release Council (ERC).

CSS said this marked its commitment to providing the equity release sector with its range of valuation, survey and panel management services. 

Members of the ERC are expected to adhere to its standards, which aim to promote a higher quality of services and protect consumers from harm.

Matthew Cumber (pictured), managing director at Countrywide Surveying Services, said: “Given the shifting demographics of the UK population and changing consumer attitudes, the later life lending sector will play an increasingly prominent role within the wider mortgage market going forward and we, as a business, will continue to support our lending partners in this important sector.

“The ERC is playing a key role to grow the sector, and we are committed to ensuring that positive outcomes remain available for the end consumer.” 

Jim Boyd, CEO of the ERC, added: “As an organisation, we are committed to ensuring that consumers receive good outcomes throughout the entire process of releasing equity from their homes – whether it is from the advisers, lenders or service providers.

“We are therefore delighted to welcome Countrywide Surveying Services as associate members and look forward to supporting the team as they further develop their expertise in this growing market.” 

CSS recently appointed Steve Rayers as its performance director to support its partners and explore future opportunities in the residential market. Rayers’ previous employers included Legal and General Surveying Services, where he was for four years, and E.surv, where he worked for 18 years.

 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

