Fintech platform Nokkel joins Equity Release Council

  • 21/03/2024
Nokkel, a housing wealth and fintech platform, has become a member of the Equity Release Council (ERC).

Using technology, the platform offers advisers and clients real-time information on their property with an aim of supporting financial wellbeing and providing transparency. 

Nokkel hopes its membership with the ERC will encourage greater understanding of how housing equity can play a role in financial retirement planning and give people the tools and information to make use of this. 

The firm wants to work with later life providers to make accessing property wealth in retirement more effective and easier. 

Roland Whyte, founder and CEO of Nokkel, said: “We are proud to join the Equity Release Council, uniting with top-tier industry professionals to foster innovation in later life lending and wealth technology. 

“This collaboration is a cornerstone of our mission to combine technology and data to democratise property wealth and offer a vital resource to those in or approaching retirement.” 

Jim Boyd, CEO of the ERC, added: “Up to half of a retiree’s total wealth is made of residential property, so it is vitally important that, as an industry, we consider how we can allow for better comparison across the various asset classes.

“We are therefore delighted to welcome Nokkel as the newest member of the Equity Release Council and fully support their ambition to work with the wider industry to make it easier to consider housing equity as part of retirement planning.” 

In February, Spry Finance joined the ERC.

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.