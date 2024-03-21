Fintech platform Nokkel joins Equity Release Council

Nokkel, a housing wealth and fintech platform, has become a member of the Equity Release Council (ERC).

Using technology, the platform offers advisers and clients real-time information on their property with an aim of supporting financial wellbeing and providing transparency.

Nokkel hopes its membership with the ERC will encourage greater understanding of how housing equity can play a role in financial retirement planning and give people the tools and information to make use of this.

The firm wants to work with later life providers to make accessing property wealth in retirement more effective and easier.

Roland Whyte, founder and CEO of Nokkel, said: “We are proud to join the Equity Release Council, uniting with top-tier industry professionals to foster innovation in later life lending and wealth technology.

“This collaboration is a cornerstone of our mission to combine technology and data to democratise property wealth and offer a vital resource to those in or approaching retirement.”

Jim Boyd, CEO of the ERC, added: “Up to half of a retiree’s total wealth is made of residential property, so it is vitally important that, as an industry, we consider how we can allow for better comparison across the various asset classes.

“We are therefore delighted to welcome Nokkel as the newest member of the Equity Release Council and fully support their ambition to work with the wider industry to make it easier to consider housing equity as part of retirement planning.”

In February, Spry Finance joined the ERC.