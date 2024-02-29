Spry Finance joins Equity Release Council

Dublin-based Spry Finance has joined the Equity Release Council (ERC) as an affiliate member, the first Irish firm to sign up to the trade body.

The firm is part of the Irish-owned Seniors Money Group, which had more than 15 years of experience offering lifetime loans to over 30,000 customers across the globe. This includes Ireland, Spain, Australia and New Zealand.

By joining the ERC, Spry Finance commits to consumer protections and customer service by adhering to the trade body standards.

The Equity Release Council now has 759 member firms and 1,800 individuals registered.

Jim Boyd, CEO of the ERC, said: “We welcome Spry Finance’s decision to join the ERC, whose standards underpin the UK market, which is considered to be the most sophisticated internationally.

“All advanced major economies are facing the same challenges from a rapidly ageing population and inadequate retirement savings. We are committed to working with Spry and our wider membership to ensure equity release products are safe, flexible and reliable at a time when they are an increasingly important feature of every adviser’s financial planning toolkit.”

John Moriarty, CEO of Spry Finance, said: “As the sole provider of equity release products in the Irish market, we are well aware of both the opportunity for growth and the importance of ensuring good outcomes for every customer.

“Membership of the Council will allow us access learnings and experience that will be helpful to us as we continue to develop and implement our strategies for product development, for marketing and communication and for industry-leading customer service and management.”

The ERC recently added Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS) as an associate member.