Countrywide Surveying Services hires Rayers as performance director

06/02/2024

  • 06/02/2024
Countrywide Surveying Services has appointed Steve Rayers as its performance director.

In his new role, Rayers will work closely with Rebecca Freeman, director of field operations at Countrywide Surveying Services, along with regional directors.

He will also work with Martyn Stones, director of technical services at Countrywide Surveying Services, and the technical services team to “deliver enhanced levels of support and explore future opportunities within the residential space”.

Stones was appointed in October as technical services director, and the company also recently hired Jonathan Bourke as retrofit director.

Rayers joins the firm from Legal and General Surveying Services, where he was surveying director for nearly four years, and before spent over 18 years at Esurv in various senior roles, most recently as senior area operations manager.

Matthew Cumber, managing director at Countrywide Surveying Services, said: “As a business that is constantly evolving to meet the ever-shifting needs of our strategic partners and growing customer base, we need to ensure that our performance levels remain at their peak across the board and that we can identify future opportunities where possible.

“Steve’s wealth of knowledge and experience of both the industry and Core Logic will prove hugely beneficial in helping us to constantly achieve these goals, and I’m sure that he will add a new dimension to our service and performance levels moving forward.”

Rayers added: “This is a hugely appealing position within a company that continues to lead the way in the surveying sector from an innovation and service delivery standpoint. I look forward to using my experience to help elevate various aspects of our ongoing performance, and I can’t wait to get started in my exciting new role.”

