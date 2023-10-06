Countrywide Surveying Services hires Stones as technical services director

Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS) has appointed Martyn Stones (pictured) as director of technical services.

In this role Stones will lead and develop the firm’s valuation and property risk advisory services to the company’s lender client base.

He will continue to work with academic colleagues to research AI and machine learning and how they can be productively used in the property sector.

Stones is currently a visiting industry fellow at the faculty of technology, design and environment at Oxford Brookes, a position he has held for around three years, and is also a construction quality expert panel member at the National House Building Council (NHBC) for around six years.

He has also held several non-executive director roles at firms including Lambert Smith Hampton, United Surveyor and Vibrant.

Stone worked at Countrywide previously between 2017 and 2021 as risk director for the B2B division and then as group enterprise risk director. He also worked at CSS between 2012 and 2016 as technical services director and from 2000 to 2012 he was operations director.

Matthew Cumber, managing director at CSS, said: “We welcome Martyn back into the CSS fold with open arms as he has played a crucial role in helping to build and support the business in many key areas over a number of years.

“The additional knowledge and experience generated by his short hiatus will certainly arm us with the type of intel and insight which will help us to evolve as a business and further improve how we meet the needs of our customers and lending partners going forward.”

Stones added: “I am greatly looking forward to working once again with colleagues old and new and hope that my years of experience across the sector will add value to both Countrywide Surveying Services and its ever-growing client base.”