CSS launches trainee surveyor programme

Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS) has launched a trainee surveyor programme and broadened its recruitment drive into Northern Ireland.

The CSS academy is led by Sam Holton, head of trainee development, and Sarah Chalmers-Stevens, head of professional development.

Trainees from a wide range of professional and personal backgrounds are invited to apply, with CSS mandating a minimum of four years’ property experience.

Those with a property-related degree and one year’s experience of property experience will be considered in order to bring a “diverse range of skills, experience and expertise to the business”.

The launch of the programme shows CSS’ “ongoing commitment to nurturing new talent across the UK”.

Matthew Cumber (pictured), managing director at CSS, said: “The success of our trainee programme is a crucial component within our overall growth strategy, and the quality of this qualification journey continues to attract best-in-class talent from a number of different professional and cultural backgrounds.

“This new recruitment drive will allow us to tap into a new talent pool, and we look forward to arming the next generation of residential valuation surveyors with all the knowledge and tools to provide them with a rewarding and fulfilling career within this exciting and innovative sector.”

CSS recently appointed Steve Rayers as its performance director, Martyn Stones as its technical services director and Jonathan Bourke as its director of retrofit.