Editor’s picks for the week – 09/08/2024

Each week, the editorial team of Mortgage Solutions will select our highlights of the week for your enjoyment.

Following the base rate cut last week, some brokers have reported a rise in enquiries, especially from first-time buyers and those looking to remortgage, adding that it has boosted customer confidence.

They said that if the base rate continues to drop, then this trend would continue, and that more people would be coming off fixed rates in the coming months, whether that is off five-year fixed rates or post-Truss two-year fixed rates.

Our second pick is Rightmove figures showing that five-year fixed rates have fallen below 4% since February.

Moving on to the third slot, there is a blog from Andrew Ferguson, managing director of buy to let (BTL) for West One Loans, talking about how landlords need to be involved in possible Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) legislation that would mandate landlords to ensure their properties reach a rating of C or higher by 2030.

Some key questions were raised about how good EPC ratings are along with potential incentives and transparency of timelines.

The fourth pick of the week is a blog from Sophie Espinasse on what brokers can do to meet the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) expectations for supporting borrowers in financial difficulty.

Finally, our one to one with Jonathan Bone from Better.co.uk talked about the strategy of the firm and where it sees opportunities.